The new 'Football Manager' game simulates Brexit scenarios and forces you to deal with the aftermath

Players of the upcoming “Football Manager” game will be forced to deal with the impact of Brexit when the latest edition of the game is released.

Owners of “Football Manager 2017” — due to be released on November 4 on Mac, PC, and Linux and November 17 on iOS and Android — will have to manage the impact of a “hard” or a “soft” Brexit, which could affect whether some players are able to play in the UK and Europe, according to the BBC.

The game will keep managers up to date on the status of Brexit by sending them alerts. Under some circumstances, gamers could have to secure work permits for players before bringing them into their teams.

Miles Jacobson, director of Football manager at UK games company Sports Interactive, told the BBC that he made the decision to include the Brexit feature immediately after the nation voted to leave the EU on June 23.

“I started working on the feature on the Saturday morning after the vote,” he said. “I was trying to work out how it would affect my business and the sport that I love.

“I sat on the sofa for two days reading as much as I could from the pro- and anti-Brexit camps.”

Further tweaks have been made in recent months as certain Brexit scenarios become more likely, Jacobson told the BBC. He explained: “When we were working on it, the idea of a hard Brexit had a lower chance of happening than is now the case — we changed that with the Tory conference.”

A very real scenario

Baroness Karren Brady, the current vice-chairman of West Ham United F.C., warned in January that Brexit could force some EU players out of the Premier League.

“For clubs, free movement plays a big role in transfers and players’ contracts,” she wrote in a letter to the chairmen of all professional sides in England, Scotland and Wales.

"For clubs, free movement plays a big role in transfers and players' contracts," she wrote in a letter to the chairmen of all professional sides in England, Scotland and Wales.

"Players from the EU can sign for UK clubs without needing a visa or special work permit, making it quicker and easier to secure top talent from across Europe to come and play in our leagues."

Former Football Association chairman Greg Dyke countered Brady’s comments in June by saying there’s a chance it will have a positive impact on English players looking for a chance to play in the Premier League.

