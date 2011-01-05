Football Helmet Safety Claims Are About To Get Tested By The FTC

Photo: nflalumni.org

U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) requested that the Federal Trade Commission review product safety claims made by Riddell and Schutt, the two major football helmet manufacturers, the New York Times reports. Riddell has long claimed its Revolution model decreases the risk for concussion by 31 per cent as compared to… well, that’s part of the problem. The company doesn’t disclose which helmets the Revolution were tested against in its internal experiments.



Meanwhile, Schutt claims that its newest model absorbs 44 per cent more impact than Riddell’s Revolution. The experiment measured… again, no one’s certain. Schutt doesn’t disclose a unit of measurement, let alone which “independent lab” conducted the study.

The lack of substantiated data is what prompted Udall to submit his letter to the FTC, but in this era of heightened concussions, we’re all well-aware that football helmets offer incomplete concussion protection. Rather than focus on finding fault in the manufacturers’ current claims, we need to commit to research that will make their next model live up to even loftier claims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.