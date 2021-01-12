Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Mac and cheese also easily be made in a slow cooker.

A slow cooker or Crock-Pot can be one of the most valuable yet underutilized tools in your kitchen.

With football season starting, Insider came up with a few easy, fan-favourite game day recipes you can make using a slow cooker.

From mouthwatering dips to tender short ribs and spicy wings, these game day appetizers will be a hit.

While the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the sports industry, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one of the best parts of football season â€” the food.

Insider spoke to Sarah Olson, who runs the blog “The Magical Slow Cooker,” about her favourite slow-cooker game day recipes that are sure to become fan-favourites any day of the week.

“I fell in love with the slow cooker when I became a new mum and also had to work full time,” Olson told Insider. “I was always too tired to make anything after work and we often ate fast food instead of preparing a meal. When I discovered a few of my favourite childhood recipes that I could cook all day while I was at work, that is when I became hooked.”

Here are 10 game day foods you can make in a slow cooker or Crock-Pot.

Meatballs are a filling game day appetizer you can make in a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Grape jelly meatballs.

Meatballs make the perfect appetizer for parties – however small they will be this year – and are easy to make in a slow cooker.

Place your seasoned, raw meatballs into the slow cooker, top with sauce, and let the slow cooker finish them off, says one recipe by Spend With Pennies.

Sarah Olson also recommends slow cooker meatballs on game day, saying, “I love grape jelly meatballs which only has 3 ingredients and so good everyone will ask you for the recipe!”



Beer brats can also be made in a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Beer and garlic brats.

Brats with onions, peppers, and garlic simmered in the slow cooker along with beer are another one of Olson’s favourite game day recipes – it’s been a hit in previous years, when people could gather for games.

“When the guests arrive they get to choose when they want to eat since the slow cooker keeps these brats nice and warm during the game,” she writes on “The Magical Slow Cooker.”

Plus, you can even choose peppers to reflect the colours of your favourite team.

Brisket is perfect for feeding a larger family and can easily be made in a slow cooker.

iStock / Getty Images Plus Brisket.

“Brisket is a natural partner for the slow cooker, as a gentle braise renders it meltingly tender,” Kim Laidlaw writes in her cookbook, “Everyday Slow Cooking: Modern Recipes for Delicious Meals.”

Laidlaw’s recipe for slow-cooked braised brisket includes garlic, onion, dry red wine, carrot, and chicken or beef stock, with a chimichurri sauce.

You can even make Buffalo chicken wings using a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Slow cooker Buffalo chicken wings.

Nothing screams “game day” more than finger-licking Buffalo chicken wings, and you might be surprised to learn you can make them in a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson’s recipe for slow-cooked Buffalo chicken wings calls for thawed chicken wings, hot sauce, and unsalted butter. To get the wings super crispy, make sure to remember to remove them from the sauce after 2.5 hours of cooking and broil them in the oven before adding them back into the slow cooker.



Pork shoulder is a slow-cooker staple you can use to make game day sliders.

John Kernick/Williams Sonoma Pulled pork sliders.

“One dish I think is so versatile is pork shoulder in a slow cooker with broth and a little salt and pepper,” Laidlaw previously told Insider. “I just braise that and then you can turn into so many different things.”

One of the best ways to utilise slow-cooked pork shoulder is to make pulled pork sliders with all that tender meat. Then, top with barbecue sauce and slaw.

Mac and cheese can also easily be made in a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Slow cooker mac and cheese.

If you’re looking to add some carbs to your game day menu, look no further than a piping hot pot of macaroni and cheese. Sarah Olson’s recipe uses cream cheese, milk, sharp cheddar, and white sharp cheddar.

Buffalo chicken dip is another quick and easy favourite you can make in a slow cooker.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Buffalo ranch dip.

One of the benefits of making a slow cooker Buffalo chicken dip – or any other side dish in a slow cooker – is that it can be prepared well ahead of time and reheated when you’re ready to eat.

“There are so many different dips that can be made in the slow cooker, you can make Buffalo chicken dip, bacon cheeseburger dip, cheesy bean dip, Rotel and Velveeta Dip, and even artichoke dip,” Olson said. “I like to serve all these dips with tortilla chips. Can’t choose one dip? Make two or more for a variety for your guests.”

Queso is a go-to game day food that can easily be made in a Crock-Pot.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Queso verde.

“I often make a queso verde dip in my slow cooker for game days,” Olson told Insider.

Her recipe for queso verde uses white Velveeta cheese, salsa verde, milk, and sour cream. The recipe serves 12, meaning you’ll have tons of delicious leftovers to pair with chips or even layered on top of nachos the next day.

Chilli is a super easy slow cooker recipe to make on game days.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Spicy chilli.

Spicy chilli and chipotle turkey chilli is another recipe you can leave simmering all day until you’re ready to dig in. Paired with some cornbread, you’ve got a hearty meal that will last until the final whistle blows.

Slow cookers work perfectly to create an impressive — and tasty – nacho bar.

Sarah Olson/The Magical Slow Cooker Nacho bar.

“I use three slow cookers for a nacho bar, which is a great way to utilise those smaller slow cookers,” Olson said. “I use one slow cooker for nacho cheese (store-bought), one for seasoned ground beef, and one for refried beans. I also make a toppings bar that has salsa, sour cream, guac, olives, onions, and tomatoes.”



