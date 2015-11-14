Football fans sang France's national anthem as they evacuated after a bomb attack

A file photo of fans at Stade de France. Photo: Harry Engels/Getty Images.

Amid the horror and chaos of the attacks in Paris on Friday night, which have left more than 140 people dead, there was signs of how indomitable the human spirit can be.

One Frenchman, Karl Olive, captured just such as moment as football fans evacuated the Stade de France following explosions near the stadium during a match between France and Germany.

As fans calmly left the venue following the game, they began singing the France’s national anthem, La Marseillaise.

Olive summed it up in his Facebook post, writing “fier” – proud.

