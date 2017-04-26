British football clubs raided by tax investigators

PAWest Ham’s London Stadium.
Tax investigators have carried out raids on British football clubs, with the BBC reporting that the West Ham and Newcastle grounds have been searched.
HM Revenue & Customs confirmed the raids on Wednesday morning, revealing that a team of 180 officials seized information relating to their inquiries. Several men have also been arrested.
More follows.
