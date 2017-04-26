British football clubs raided by tax investigators

Jake Kanter
West HamPAWest Ham’s London Stadium.

Tax investigators have carried out raids on British football clubs, with the BBC reporting that the West Ham and Newcastle grounds have been searched.

HM Revenue & Customs confirmed the raids on Wednesday morning, revealing that a team of 180 officials seized information relating to their inquiries. Several men have also been arrested.

More follows.

NOW WATCH: Pro golfers are hitting the ball farther than ever before

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.