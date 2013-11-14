Graphic Designers Gave Every NFL Team A European-Style Soccer Crest, And The Results Are Outstanding

Americans and Europeans both love football, except the sports they love are radically different games that happen to share the same name.

But a group of designers at a Minneapolis advertising agency have come up with a clever way to blend American football with soccer in a project they’re calling “Football as Football.”

The group took the logos from the 32 NFL teams and reshaped them into badges worthy of a proper footie kit.

For the first wave of logos, the creative team assigned the NFC and AFC East to German-style badges, the North to Italian, the South to English, and the West to Spanish.

Each team will be given a makeover for the three remaining regions throughout the NFL season. New updates will be posted on Football as Football’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The team members, who said they undertook the project purely out of love for both sports, are Alec Lindsey, Bill Gunter, Eric Drommerhausen, Garrick Willhite, Josh Vadnais, and Nicole Meyer.

All images reprinted with permission.

