A team of biologists just discovered a shark that lived for around 400 years. That’s twice as long as giant tortoises. By the time the biologists measured the shark’s age, it was already dead. However, it’s an incredible discovery. And who knows? Perhaps it has a 400-year-old that’s still swimming around somewhere.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.