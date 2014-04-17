Banksy May Have Been Caught On Camera For The First Time

Screen Shot Screen shot of CCTV footage showing two people unloading a truck where Banksy’s latest creation was installed.

CCTV has apparently captured the elusive artist Banksy for the first time — as he was installing his latest creation.

Cameras, which, ironically, had been set up to deter graffiti artists, filmed two people unloading kit from the back of a white van in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The video appears to show the cheeky pair dressed as workmen. The footage was captured by Bristol’s Broad Plain and Riverside Youth Project, which has recently announced it plans to sell Banksy’s ‘Mobile Lovers’ piece, which appeared on some plywood outside of their building.

A second van operated by a construction company is also seen in the video completely unaware that they are working next the most elusive artist in history.

The Bristol-based artist has never before revealed his identity to the public.

Here is the video footage via SWNS:

