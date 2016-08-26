Here's footage of the 'dangerous, harassing' Iranian attack-boat maneuvers near the USS Nitze

Footage has emerged from the latest US-Iranian collision near the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, four of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vessels proceeded to conduct erratic maneuvers near the USS Nitze, despite warnings from the US. Two of these vessels were reported to have come within 300 yards of the US’s destroyer.

An anonymous US defence official stated that the USS Nitze attempted to communicate with the Iranian ships 12 times, however, no response was received. In addition, 10 flares were fired in the direction of the ships, which can clearly be seen in the footage.

“The Iranian high rate of closure … created a dangerous, harassing situation that could have led to further escalation, including additional defensive measures by Nitze,” the official said.

Due to the behaviour of the Iranian ships, USS Nitze changed its course to distance itself from further conflict.



via GIPHY

Watch the entire video from USNI News Video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.