Gigantic sinkhole swallows an entire bus in Brazil

A bus in northern Brazil was swept away by floodwater after it fell into a large sinkhole, Sky News reports.

Passengers who felt the bus sinking escaped seconds before the vehicle was pulled into the crater.

Here’s a slow-motion animation of the bus being sucked into the hole.

Sinkholes are really just hidden holes in the ground. The surface layer appears intact, while water in the ground washes away the earth beneath it. When the cavern gets too big and the top layer of ground can’t support itself anymore, it collapses.

Sinkholes are found all over the world, but they are more common where the ground is made from soft rocks or when there are heavy rains, like what happened in the incident on the Brazilian road.

Here’s the full video of the bus sinking, courtesy of Sky News.

