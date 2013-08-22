Beautiful Footage Of Brooklyn Proves What You Can Do With A Drone, An Hour And A GoPro Camera

Charles Forman, the entrepreneur behind PictureLife and Zynga’s OMGPOP, owns a quadcopter drone. He’s creative, so he sometimes straps a GoPro camera to it and captures unique footage from above.

A quadcoptor is a small, flying device lifted by four rotors and controlled by its owner from the ground. GoPro is Nicholas Woodman’s portable, strap-on camera that is known for capturing amazing action shots.

His most recent video sweeps over Williamsburg, zooming along the water, flying low through alleys and capturing close-ups of the Brooklyn Bridge. Forman says it took him about 40 minutes to shoot but more time to colour and edit the film.

Here’s what you can do with a little bit of time, a drone and some talent.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

