One image from Wuhan shows the sheer scale of trying to treat a city on lockdown, as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

The New York Times A still from video sourced by The New York Times shows people crowding into a hospital corridor in Wuhan, China, amid a coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from a Wuhan hospital shows doctors attempting to treat patients with the entire city on lockdown amid the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Videos from The New York Times and social media show people packed into small hallways awaiting treatment.

As of Friday noon local time, 26 people had died from the Wuhan coronavirus, with over 870 confirmed cases, state media reported.

Footage from Wuhan shows the sheer scale of trying to treat patients while the city is on lockdown, as the number of deaths and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rapidly increase.

Videos – one from social media and another from The New York Times – captured from hospitals in Wuhan show people packed into small hallways awaiting treatment. Times reporter Chris Buckley tweeted on Friday that while one hospital in Wuhan was “less crowded,” the Red Cross Hospital was “packed.”

I said the Hankou Hospital in Wuhan seemed less crowded on Friday. But the Red Cross Hospital is packed. People anxiously lined up. Medical workers rushing in and out to receive people from ambulances. pic.twitter.com/uhwO6pT7aC — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) January 24, 2020

The city of Wuhan went under an unprecedented quarantine starting Thursday morning local time; two more Chinese cities went on lockdown the following day. The shutdown of transportation going in and out of the city sparked pandemonium as people cleaned out grocery store shelves and lined up outside of local hospitals.

A doctor told BBC News that the “alarming” spread of the novel coronavirus has led to overwhelming numbers “flooding” to hospitals.

“The hospitals have been flooding with patients, there are thousands, I haven’t seen so many before,” the doctor said. “I am scared because this is a new virus and the figures are alarming.”

South China Morning Post reporter Mimi Lau tweeted that a shortage of quick test kits for the coronavirus, amid a high demand, has been delaying diagnosis. She compared getting a hold of the test kits as “winning lottery tickets.”

Watch The New York Times video below:

