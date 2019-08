Feast your eyes on the CH-53K King Stallion, the Marines new helicopter that will cost as much as an F-35. This $US122 million behemoth is capable of lifting 13.5 tons, carry a couple of dozen combat troops and can transport a Humvee. Expect to see them in the air as early as 2019.

