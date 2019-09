The CEO of French giant oil giant Total, 63-year-old Christophe de Margerie, died in a plane accident around midnight on Tuesday in Moscow, according to Russian news agency TASS.

This is the footage from the ground around the plane crash.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

