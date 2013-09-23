VIDEO FOOTAGE: First Look Inside The Kenyan Mall Terrorist Attack As It Unfolded

Via The Telegraph, the first amateur video footage of the terrorist attack at the mall in Nairobi has emerged.

According to the report, it was shown on China’s CCTV and taken by a Chinese-Australian living in Kenya, who captured it as the attack began to unfold.

The main sense you get his fear and confusion, as shoppers in a store hear the shots ring out.

