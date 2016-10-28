A UK company's invented a game which combines football with darts

FootDarts™ is a brand new game invented in the UK that combines football and darts.

The game works by kicking a Velcro football at an inflatable dartboard which is 22-feet high. It’s designed by Foot Sports UK who are based in Dartford.

The normal dart scoring rules apply, but the balls are the arrows and you kick them rather than throw them.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

