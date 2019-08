Yiergo, a household design company, created a foot-powered washing machine that’s able to wash your clothes in just 5 minutes. The machine uses 80% less detergent and water than an average size machine. The washer is available for preorder for $US130.

Video courtesy of Yiergo

To learn more about the product visit Yiergo.com



