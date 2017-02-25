Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this quarter -- and its stock is popping

Foot Locker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations on Friday, and its stock is up 7.80% at $US73.93 a share.

The company reported earnings of $US182 million, or $US1.37 per share, up from $US162 million, or $US1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year. This beat Wall Street’s expectations of $US1.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company also said that revenue for the fourth quarter rose 5.0% to $US2.11 billion, up from $US2.01 billion last year.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.