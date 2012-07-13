'Foot Facelifts' Are The New Wacky Cosmetic Surgery Fad

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It seems like plastic surgery has taken over modern culture, and now cosmetic surgery has entered the realm of feet as well.Dr. Oliver Zong, Director of Surgery at NYC Footcare, specialises in elective foot surgery including the reduction of fat toes or “toe-besity,” reports ABC News.



Zong also performs what he calls “foot facelifts,” surgery that includes the shortening of toes to make feet more narrow and “enhance the appearance.”

NYC Footcare is part of a growing trend, with elective foot surgery such as shortenings and fat reductions becoming a $45 million industry. Zong works close to Wall Street and his surgeries can cost in the thousands.

The surgeries are toted as assisting those with embarrassing or painful feet. Many of Zong’s patients are woman who have the surgery so they can better fit into high heels and other tight fitting shoes.

However, some physicians say that such surgery is unethical because it can have major side-effects. This includes deformity of the toes if the surgery is not performed correctly, according to ABC.

Nevertheless, the NYC Footcare website proudly states that Dr. Zong is “credited with coining the terms, ‘Foot Makeover,’ ‘Foot Facelift,’ ‘The Toe Tuck,’ and ‘High Heel Feet.'”

Although there is a whole list of things he will do, Zong refuses, despite being asked, to amputate the pinky toe so that feet can fit into tighter shoes.

