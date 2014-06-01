14 Foods You Should Eat To Increase Productivity

You’ve heard the saying for years now: you are what you eat.

But it’s true. According to Psychology Today, complex brain processes are “literally fed by glucose that circulates from gut to brain.”

“The human body is undeniably an energy system,” says Florida State University psychologist Roy Baumeister. “Evolution gave us this new and more complicated way of acting, but it’s expensive in terms of fuel burned. Being our better selves is biologically costly.”

We’ve compiled a list of foods from Psychology Today and other sources that will improve the way you think and work.

Aimee Groth contributed to this report.

Any kind of berry is golden: the potent combinations of antioxidants they contain can improve both memory and motor coordination. Neuroscientist James A. Joseph says that the antioxidants in berries counteract oxidative stress and function as anti-inflammatory agents, which are 'the evil twins of brain ageing.' Dark chocolate contains antioxidant properties that 'increase the production of endorphins while enhancing focus and concentration,' whereas milk chocolate is good for quickening reaction time and improving verbal and visual memory. Source: Leftofzen Or, try green tea, which has neuroprotective effects (helps the nervous system). Source: Psychology Today Garlic contains strong antibacterial and antiviral compounds that help shake off stress-induced colds and infections. Source: Psychology Today.

