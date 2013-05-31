16 Brain Foods You Should Eat To Boost Productivity

The ingredients you eat enter your blood stream and flow to the brain, so inevitably, the
way you think, focus and work is literally the food you eat.But you can increase this brain power by 20%, according to the World Health organisation.
“Food is like a pharmaceutical compound that affects the brain,” Fernando Gómez-Pinilla, a UCLA professor of neurosurgery and physiological science, says in his research about brain foods.
“Diet, exercise and sleep have the potential to alter our brain health and mental function. This raises the exciting possibility that changes in diet are a viable strategy for enhancing cognitive abilities, protecting the brain from damage and counteracting the effects of ageing.”
To get an understanding of what’s going to affect our body’s energy system, we compiled a list of brain foods from Psychology Today and other sources that will improve the way you think and work.
Neuroscientist James A. Joseph says that the antioxidants in berries counteract oxidative stress and function as anti-inflammatory agents, which are 'the evil twins of brain ageing.'
Researcher Leigh Gibson found that 'the brain works best with about 25 grams of glucose circulating in the blood stream -- about the amount found in a banana.'
Salmon has omega-3s, protein, iron and B-vitamins, which support memory, recall, reasoning and focus.
Yogurt also does wonders — it has protein, tons of minerals, and probiotics which help the digestive system.
Dark leafy greens are probably the best thing you could eat. They're loaded with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Iron, for example, helps bring more oxygen to the body (and brain), and improves cognitive control.
While we don't suggest drinking on the job, red wine significantly improves short-term memory and motor skills.
Whole grains like brown rice are filled with vitamins and magnesium, which also improves cognitive health.
Garlic contains strong antibacterial and antiviral compounds that help shake off stress-induced colds and infections.
1. Sugary foods, like soda or candy, can make you feel spaced-out, weak, confused, or nervous once the glucose in your brain drops -- this is also known as a sugar crash.
2. Heavy, calorie-ridden foods like hamburgers and fries will make you sleepy and slow you down at work.
3. Eating too little can make you process information more slowly, take longer to react and have more trouble remembering sequences.
