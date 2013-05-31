16 Brain Foods You Should Eat To Boost Productivity

The ingredients you eat enter your blood stream and flow to the brain, so inevitably, the



way you think, focus and work is literally the food you eat.But you can increase this brain power by 20%, according to the World Health organisation.

“Food is like a pharmaceutical compound that affects the brain,” Fernando Gómez-Pinilla, a UCLA professor of neurosurgery and physiological science, says in his research about brain foods.

“Diet, exercise and sleep have the potential to alter our brain health and mental function. This raises the exciting possibility that changes in diet are a viable strategy for enhancing cognitive abilities, protecting the brain from damage and counteracting the effects of ageing.”

To get an understanding of what’s going to affect our body’s energy system, we compiled a list of brain foods from Psychology Today and other sources that will improve the way you think and work.

