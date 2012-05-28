14 Foods You Should Eat To Increase Productivity

You’ve heard the saying for years now: you are what you eat.
But it’s true. According to Psychology Today, complex brain processes are “literally fed by glucose that circulates from gut to brain.”
“The human body is undeniably an energy system,” says Florida State University psychologist Roy Baumeister. “Evolution gave us this new and more complicated way of acting, but it’s expensive in terms of fuel burned. Being our better selves is biologically costly.”
We’ve compiled a list of foods from Psychology Today and other sources that will improve the way you think and work.
Any kind of berry is golden: the potent combinations of antioxidants they contain can improve both memory and motor coordination.
Neuroscientist James A. Joseph says that the antioxidants in berries counteract oxidative stress and function as anti-inflammatory agents, which are 'the evil twins of brain ageing.'
Salmon has omega-3s, protein, iron and B-vitamins — which support memory, recall, reasoning and focus.
Yogurt also does wonders — it has protein, tons of minerals, and probiotics which help the digestive system.
Dark leafy greens are probably the best thing you could eat — they are loaded with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Iron, for example, helps bring more oxygen to the body (and brain), and improves cognitive control.
While we don't suggest drinking on the job, red wine significantly improves short-term memory and motor skills.
Whole grains like brown rice are filled with vitamins and magnesium, which also improves cognitive health.
Garlic contains strong antibacterial and antiviral compounds that help shake off stress-induced colds and infections.
1. Sugary foods, like soda or candy, can make you feel spaced-out, weak, confused, or nervous once the glucose in your brain drops -- this is also known as a sugar crash.
2. Heavy, calorie-ridden foods like hamburgers and fries will make you sleepy and slow you down at work.
3. Eating too little can make you process information more slowly, take longer to react and have more trouble remembering sequences.
