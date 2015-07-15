32 mouthwatering foods everyone should try in France

France is known for many things — its beautiful language, charming towns, and gorgeous beaches.
While these are all true, the country’s cuisine is not to be forgotten.
Whether it’s a simple croissant or a classic dish like escargot, French food always has a gourmet feel to it.
We’ve pulled together 32 foods that everyone should try throughout France.
Potatoes are a common side dish in France, and in the south east region of Dauphiné they are baked with milk or cream and known as Gratin Dauphinois. They're quite creamy and filling, so make sure you leave enough room for your actual meal.
The name soufflé comes from the French verb 'to blow;' the dessert is made with beaten egg whites and served directly from the oven while the puffy crust is still spilling over the dish. Prepared with an orange flavored cognac liqueur, the Grand Marnier soufflé is common in France.
Some of the best oysters in France come from towns along the country's coasts. The north western region of Brittany is the best place to go, and the small town of Riec-sur-Belon is where the oysters get their name in French (Belon).
When you're eating raw meat, you want to make sure that it's prepared correctly. One of the best places in Paris for steak tartare (raw minced or finely chopped beef served with onions and capers) is Le Petit Fer a Cheval.
A combination between stew and casserole, cassoulet is comfort food at its finest. The dish originates from the south of France and is made with beans, duck meat, and pork skin.
Bouillabaisse originally comes from the southern port city of Marseille, and one of the best places to try it there is Le Miramar. It's a fish stew featuring shellfish, vegetables, and potatoes.
