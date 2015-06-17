All the foods that contain trans fats, the massively unhealthy ingredient the FDA just banned

The FDA just announced that trans fats — an unhealthy ingredient that researchers have linked to heart disease risk — should no longer be considered safe in food.

The new rule released Tuesday, June 16 gives food companies three years to cut the dangerous ingredient

from their products. Use of these fats has already declined a lot in recent years, but some companies are slacking on cutting back.

Given that the FDA’s statement says that “there is no safe level of consumption of artificial trans fat,” many companies still have quite a bit of work to do.

Here’s a complete list of all the food products that still contain trans fats, based on a list compiled by the Center for Science in the Public Interest:

Jiffy Pop butter popcorn: 3 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

3 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Bisquick complete buttermilk biscuits: 2 grams trans fat per serving (1/3 cup mix)

2 grams trans fat per serving (1/3 cup mix) Marie Callender’s banana cream pie: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/9 pie)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/9 pie) Marie Callender’s “I Heart Chocolate Cream” pie: 2 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 pie)

2 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 pie) Marie Callender’s Razzleberry Pie: 3.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/9 pie)

3.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/9 pie) Marie Callender’s 2 Pastry Pie Shells: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 crust)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 crust) Marie Callender’s Chocolate Satin Pie: 4 grams trans fat per serving (1/6 pie)

4 grams trans fat per serving (1/6 pie) Duncan Hine’s whipped chocolate frosting: 2 grams trans fat per serving (3 tbsp)

2 grams trans fat per serving (3 tbsp) Duncan Hines Creamy Home-Style Strawberry Cream Frosting: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp) Pepperidge Farm coconut three-layer cake: 2.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 cake)

2.5 grams trans fat per serving (1/8 cake) Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Onion Rings: 3.5 grams trans fat per serving (18 count)

3.5 grams trans fat per serving (18 count) Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun Fries: 3.5 grams trans fat per serving (large fries)

3.5 grams trans fat per serving (large fries) Blue Bonnet Stick Margarine: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1 tbsp) Giant Guaranteed Value Buttery Spread Sticks: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (1 tbsp) Fleischmann’s Original Stick Margarine: 1.5 grams per serving (1 tbsp)

1.5 grams per serving (1 tbsp) Jolly Time The Big Cheez Popcorn: 4 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp cup unpopped popcorn)

4 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp cup unpopped popcorn) Jolly Time Mallow Magic Popcorn: 3 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

3 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Jolly Time Jalapeño Butter Popcorn: 5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Jolly Time Blast O Butter Popcorn: 4 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

4 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Pop Secret Homestyle Popcorn: 4.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

4.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Pop Secret Jumbo Pop Movie Theatre Butter Popcorn: 5 grams trans fat per serving (1 cup popped popcorn)

5 grams trans fat per serving (1 cup popped popcorn) Pop Secret Butter Popcorn: 5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Pop Secret Kettle Corn: 5 grams trans fat per serving (3 tbsp unpopped popcorn)

5 grams trans fat per serving (3 tbsp unpopped popcorn) Pillsbury Funfetti Aqua Blue Vanilla Flavored Frosting: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp) Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Buttercream Frosting: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Icing: 2 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)Pillsbury 2 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp) Turkey Hill Party Cake Ice Cream: 1 gram trans fat per 1/2 cup serving

1 gram trans fat per 1/2 cup serving Sara Lee Classic New York Style Cheesecake: 4 grams trans fat per serving (1/6 cheesecake)

4 grams trans fat per serving (1/6 cheesecake) Sara Lee Original Cream Classic Cheesecake: 3 grams trans fat per serving (1/4 cheesecake)

3 grams trans fat per serving (1/4 cheesecake) Betty Crocker Bisquick Complete Mix Cheese Garlic Biscuits: 2 grams trans fat per serving (1/3 cup mix)

2 grams trans fat per serving (1/3 cup mix) Betty Crocker Petal Pink Decorating Cupcake Icing: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp) Cake Mate Coffee House Icing Creamy Coffee: 1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp)

1.5 grams trans fat per serving (2 tbsp) Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits, Snack Size: 2 grams trans fat per serving (2 sandwiches)

2 grams trans fat per serving (2 sandwiches) Odom’s Tennessee Pride Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits, Snack Size: 2 grams trans fat per serving (2 sandwiches)

