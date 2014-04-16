What To Eat To Ease Nearly Every Human Ailment

An interactive graphic by buyagift.co reminds us that natural remedies to many human ailments like fatigue, the common cold, or constipation, can be found right in your kitchen cupboard or refrigerator.

While changing your diet won’t fix major diseases, it can help ease everyday distresses. For major health problems, see your doctor. Hover over the boxes to find out which foods can help whatever might be plaguing you. You can even filter your health issues by type: mind, body, and spirit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.