22 delicious foods that look absolutely inedible on Instagram

Even if something tastes great, that doesn’t mean you should post it on Instagram.
Some foods simply don’t lend themselves to photographing well. Just ask Martha Stewart, who’s famous photography fails on the photo-sharing app made even a watermellon and goat cheese salad look extraordinarily unappetizing.
Whether it’s beige, brown, lumpy, shiny, or all of the above, these are the 22 foods that are notoriously hard to photograph.
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
[slide
permalink=”lumpy-beige-and-boring-oatmeal-is-a-huge-offender-on-instagram-dress-it-up-with-fruit-or-dont-photograph-it-at-all-8″
title=”Lumpy, beige, and boring, oatmeal is a huge offender on Instagram. Dress it up with fruit or don’t photograph it at all.”
content=”
(Instagram) Oatmeal Lugaw made by yours truly…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.