5 foods that will keep you hydrated

The sun is getting hotter and hotter, and you’re getting sweatier and sweatier. I get it. Don’t lift up your arms.

When you sweat, you need to replenish the water you lost. So eat these foods, drink your water, and keep your pits breezy.

Here are five foods that have such high water content that they will keep you hydrated.

Watermelon

Water content: 92%

Not only is it filled with water (water…melon), but it’s also packed with potassium, magnesium, Vitamin A and C. It makes for a sweet treat, especially when made into a refreshing slushie.

Cucumber

Water content: 96%

One cup of sliced cucumbers is equivalent to nearly a glass of water — you can have your water and eat it too. Eat this whole salad and it will be like drinking two glasses of water.

Spinach

Water content: 92%

Although iceberg lettuce is also high in water, spinach is a much more nutrient-dense, leafy green. Especially high in Vitamin A, iron, and Vitamin C, this veggie makes for the perfect bed of a salad, or pop it in one of your smoothies (I promise you can’t taste it).

Strawberries

Water content: 92.0%

One of the many benefits of strawberries is that they’re loaded with antioxidants, which keep free radicals in control and can also slow down the ageing of your skin. This food with benefits is extremely versatile, but when you have so many choices, choose dessert.

Grapefruit

Water content: 91%

Packed with vitamin C, this citrus fruit boosts your immune system, and is said to lower cholesterol. Although the body naturally detoxes itself, the grapefruit increases the cleansing process of the liver. Similarly to strawberries, it’s also rich in antioxidants. This two-ingredient recipe (spoiler alert: one of them is grapefruit) will leave you feeling quenched.

So eat your water, you sweaty fools.

NOW WATCH: This Instagram fitness star makes working out look fun



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.