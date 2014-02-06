10 Surprising Foods That Have More Sugar Than A Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

Some foods contain a shocking amount of sugar.

To visualise this, we compared the amount of sugar in foods that are not traditionally thought of as dessert items, like yogurt and apple sauce, to the amount of sugar in a chocolate glazed doughnut — about 13 grams.

Nutritionists recommend limiting added sugar to 6 teaspoons per day for women and 9 teaspoons per day for men. For reference, 4 grams of sugar equals one teaspoon of granulated sugar.

Added sugar only includes things like cane sugar and high fructose corn syrup that aren’t found naturally in ingredients like fruit and milk. Keep in mind that naturally-occurring sugars and added sugar are combined on nutrition labels as “total sugar.”

Yoghurt = 2 chocolate glazed doughnuts.





There are 26 grams of sugar in a typical 6-ounce container of fruit-flavored yoghurt (more than half is added sugar). That’s equivalent to around 6.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Luna Bar = 1 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 13 grams of sugar in one S’mores-flavored Luna Bar. That’s equivalent to 3.25 teaspoons of sugar.

Starbucks Caffe Latte = 1.3 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 17 grams of sugar in a 16 oz (grande) Caffe Latte from Starbucks. That’s equivalent to 4.25 teaspoons of sugar.

Orange juice = 1.5 chocolate glazed doughnuts

One cup of orange juice typically contains 20 grams of sugar. That’s equivalent to 5 teaspoons of sugar.

Apple sauce = 1.2 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 16 grams of sugar in one cup of original Motts apple sauce. That’s equivalent to 4 teaspoons of sugar.

Vitamin Water = 2.5 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 32 grams of sugar in 20-oz of Vitamin Water Acai-blueberry-pomegranate. That’s equivalent to 8 teaspoons of sugar.

Coca-Cola = 3 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 39 grams of sugar in one 12-oz can of coke. That’s equivalent to 9.75 teaspoons of sugar.

Craisins = 2.6 chocolate-glazed doughnuts

There are 34 grams of sugar in one pouch (1.75 oz) of Craisins. That’s equivalent to 8.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Pasta sauce = 1.1 chocolate glazed doughnuts

There are 14.5 grams of sugar in one cup of marinara pasta sauce. That’s equivalent to 3.6 teaspoons of sugar.

Nutella = 1.6 chocolate glazed doughnuts





There are 21 grams of sugar in two tablespoons of Nutella spread. That’s equivalent to 5.25 grams of sugar.

