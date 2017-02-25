Surprising foods that pack more Vitamin C than an orange

The orange might be the poster child for Vitamin C, but there are plenty of other foods that pack more of this essential nutrient per gram.

For normal growth and development, adults should consume between 65 to 90 milligrams of Vitamin C a day. The average orange will get you about halfway there while a red pepper will cover a full dose.

We explored the USDA’s National Nutrient Database to identify which foods give you more bang for your buck. Here’s how much Vitamin C you’ll get from eating 100 grams — about one orange — of these foods:

