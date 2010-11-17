The 14 Craziest Foods In China's Red-Hot CPI

The big story of the day is Chinese inflation, especially food inflation, as the price of 18 key items jumped 62.4%.



Just like the US, various foodstuffs make an important part of the Chinese CPI, but naturally their foods are a bit different.

Courtesy of the Chinese Government’s excellent and transparent economic statistics page, we present our 14 favourite items.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.