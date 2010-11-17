The 14 Craziest Foods In China's Red-Hot CPI

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova

The big story of the day is Chinese inflation, especially food inflation, as the price of 18 key items jumped 62.4%.

Just like the US, various foodstuffs make an important part of the Chinese CPI, but naturally their foods are a bit different.

Courtesy of the Chinese Government’s excellent and transparent economic statistics page, we present our 14 favourite items.

Hairtails

Pork belly meat

Frozen fresh duck

Japonica Rice

Live Grass Carps

Bean Curd

Live Carps

Pork Rump

Rapes

Mutton Leg

Chinese cabbage

Fuji Apple

Tetra Pak Milk

Bagged Pasteurized Milk

