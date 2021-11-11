Boost your immunity this flu season with these 15 foods high in vitamin C

Many high vitamin C foods like kiwis also contain other vitamins like vitamin K. tbralnina/Getty Images

Foods high in vitamin C include spinach, kale, broccoli, strawberries, tomatoes, and more.

Men should have 90 milligrams of vitamin C a day and women should have 75 milligrams per day.

To get nearly 100% of your daily vitamin C, try eating an orange or half a cup of red peppers.

While oranges are typically the first things that come to mind when you think about foods rich in vitamin C, this essential nutrient is in more than just citrus, making it relatively easy to get.

Note: According to the National Institutes of Health, men should have 90 milligrams of vitamin C a day and women should have 75 milligrams per day.



Here are 15 foods that are high in vitamin C, recommended by nutritionists.

1. Oranges

One medium size orange contains 70 milligrams of vitamin C, or roughly 78% of the recommended daily value (DV). Gene J. Puskar/AP

While oranges are touted for their high vitamin C content, they are also a good source of soluble fiber, which can lower your cholesterol, says Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, clinical professor at Boston University’s Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

2. Red peppers

Half a cup of raw red peppers has 95 milligrams of vitamin C (106% DV). MadCircles/Getty Images

Aside from being an amazing source of vitamin C, red peppers are rich in vitamin B-6, aka pyridoxine, says Salge Blake, which aids in nervous system and immune system function.

3. Green peppers

Half a cup of raw green peppers contains: 60 milligrams of vitamin C (67% DV). AdShooter/Getty Images

Just like red pepper, green peppers are high in vitamin C. They’re also a healthy source of fiber, says Salge Blake, which can help keep your bowel movements regular and improve your GI health.

4. Kiwis

One medium kiwifruit packs 64 milligrams of vitamin C, (71% DV). Akhilesh Sharma / EyeEm/Getty Images

Kiwi is also high in vitamin K, says Antonette Hardie, MS, registered dietitian nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Vitamin K keeps your bones strong and helps your blood to clot, which aids in wound healing.

5. Broccoli

Half a cup of cooked broccoli has 51 milligrams of vitamin C, (57% DV). lucentius/Getty Images

Broccoli contains some calcium, says Hardie, which is a mineral that is most known for keeping your bones strong, but it’s also important for muscle and heart health.

6. Strawberries

Half a cup of fresh strawberries comes with 49 milligrams of vitamin C, (54% DV). Blaine Harrington III/Getty Images

Strawberries have folic acid, says Hardie. Folic acid is a B vitamin that supports cell growth and function, which is especially important during pregnancy as it can help prevent birth defects of the spine and brain.

7. Brussels sprouts

Half a cup of cooked brussels sprouts packs 48 milligrams of vitamin C, (53% DV). Jayme Burrows/Shutterstock

Along with the high vitamin C content, Brussels sprouts are considered a cruciferous vegetable, says Salge Blake. Cruciferous vegetables, in particular, contain a phytochemical called glucosinolate which gives them that bitter flavor and also may help prevent cancer.

8. Cantaloupes

Half a cup of cantaloupe contains 29 milligrams of vitamin C, (32% DV). AnjelikaGretskaia/Getty Images

Cantaloupes are rich in beta-carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A , says Salge Blake. Vitamin A is essential for eye health and vision.

9. Potatoes

One medium-baked potato has 17 milligrams of vitamin C, (19% DV). Erin McDowell/Insider

Potatoes are also one of the richest sources of potassium, which can aid in heart health and lower high blood pressure, Salge Blake says.

10. Tomatoes

One raw medium tomato contains 17 milligrams of vitamin C, (19% DV). Timolina/Shutterstock

Tomatoes contain a phytochemical called lycopene, Salge Blake says. Lycopene is what makes tomatoes red and is also an antioxidant that may help prevent heart disease and cancer.

11. Spinach

Half a cup of cooked spinach has 9 milligrams of vitamin C, (10% DV). Nevena Zdravic / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Spinach has iron, which is an essential mineral your body needs to help transport oxygen throughout the body. Plus, since vitamin C helps you absorb iron, you’ll really benefit.

12. Kale

Half a cup of raw kale contains 19.2 milligrams of vitamin C, (21% DV). Anaiz777/ Getty Images

Kale is a powerhouse leafy green that is high in not just vitamin C, but also vitamins A, K, and B6. So it comes with the many benefits those vitamins provide such as supporting eye and bone health and converting food into energy, says Hardie.

13. Cherries

One cup of cherries packs 9.8 milligrams of vitamin C, (11% DV). Westend61/Getty Images

Cherries are loaded with antioxidants, Hardie says. Antioxidants can combat free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress and cell damage. This can decrease your risk of conditions like heart disease and cancer.

14. Sweet potatoes

One medium-cooked sweet potato has 19.3 milligrams of vitamin C, (21% DV). Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock

Sweet potatoes also contain vitamin B-6, aka niacin, says Salge Blake. This vitamin is key for keeping you going since it helps convert the food you eat into energy.

15. Green peas

Half a cup of cooked green peas contains 11.4 milligrams of vitamin C, (12.7% DV). Aleksandr Zubkov/Green peas

Salge Blake says green peas also contain thiamin (vitamin B-1) which is essential for converting carbs to energy, as well as promoting healthy nerve function.

Insider’s takeaway

With the large variety of foods high in vitamin C, you’re bound to find options you love that will help you achieve your daily recommended value. Keep in mind, it’s important to eat a balanced diet to ensure you’re getting all of your vitamins and minerals, not just vitamin C.