Food52's 'Genius Recipes' cookbook uncovers tricks that will change the way you cook

Food52’s “Genius Recipes” is a must-have for your kitchen shelf.

The collection includes recipes and tricks that will change the way you cook.

There are over 100 recipes from Food52’s Executive Editor Kristen Miglore, Julia Child, Nigella Lawson, and Michael Ruhlman.

Every recipe has something new and innovative — whether it’s using an ingredient in an unexpected way or changing up a cooking technique.

Oh, and, as an added bonus, the photos are incredible.

