9 cocktail tools everyone needs in their home bar

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you want to be able to make proper drinks at home, you’ll need a few special items.

We put together a list of essential bar tools with the help of our friends at Food52.

Whiskey stones are a great alternative to ice because they don’t water down you drink.

However, be careful they don’t scratch up your glasses. These soapstone cubes are made in Colorado.

Whiskey rocks: $US25

A good knife is always worth the investment.

Use the flat edge of this knife as a bench scraper to clean counters, use the tip to remove fruit seeds, and the squared end and blade to form perfect citrus twists.

This tool is made of High carbon stainless steel blade, cocobolo wood, and brass rivets.

Jackson Cannon bar knife: $US79

You’ve probably never thought of a beer bottle opener as “beautiful,” but that’s probably because you’ve never seen this one.

This brass crescent, made in Japan, opens bottles easily with just a twist of the wrist.

Brass crescent bottle opener: $US65

If style doesn’t really matter to you, consider checking out this magnetic bottle opener instead.

Stick the opener on a wall, pop off the bottle top, and watch the magnet catch the cap.

The Birch wood and stainless steel magnet can hold up to 60 caps at a time.

Magnetic bottle opener: $US50

A bad corkscrew will only lead to disaster.

But this Laguiole corkscrew will get the job done.

Fun fact: Laguiole is a town in southern France renowned for its knife-making skills, so you know this is made by the experts.

This item is made of stainless steel with a bamboo handle.

Laguiole corkscrew: $US40

Leave the plastic ice cube trays to the summer campers.

Instead, get yourself this old-school stainless steel tray that’s both modern looking and functional.

Stainless steel ice cube tray: $US30

These gold drink stirrers double as a fun cocktail accessory.

Each assortment comes with 10 animals, including a giraffe, lion, cheetah, zebra.

You can choose yellow or clear stems.

Pro-tip: These are perfect for a summer party.

Drink stirrers (set of 10): $US22

A muddler is used to mash up citrus fruits, herbs, and sugar cubes in order to release extra flavours into the drink.

This model comes with a reinforced Corian tip, meaning it will last for years of cocktails.

Muddler: $US22

If you need to squeeze oranges, lemons, or limes, this contraption is for you.

The commercial grade press makes juicing easy. You’ll get way more juice out of each fruit this way than if you do it by hand.

Citrus press, silver matte: $US150

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.