The complete guide to cocktail glassware

You don’t want to be that guy who accidentally serves whiskey in a Collins glass. (Yikes.)

To help you out, we’ve put together a handy guide of which glasses and bar accessories you’ll need for which cocktails.

And then it’s up to you to mix the drinks.

You’ll need a a mixing glass for cocktails made of only spirits (such as Manhattans, Negronis, and Martinis).

Stirring the spirits will create the rich, crystal clear look of the drink.

The strainer and bar spoon are stainless steel. The strainer and mixing glass are dishwasher safe.

Yarai mixing glass cocktail set: $US56

Cocktails that are made with citrus, eggs, dairy or cream liqueurs will need a cocktail shaker.

That’s because these drinks need to be shaken in order to properly emulsify the non-alcoholic ingredients.

This set is made of stainless steel.

Stainless steel cocktail shaker & jigger: $US70

Tumblers are flat-bottomed glasses that are used for mixed drinks with ice.

We recommend these blue-tinted glasses in particular because the colour will compliment the drink’s colour.

Pro-tip: you can jazz up nonalcoholic drinks and plain old water with these glasses, too.

These tumblers, made of recycled glass, come from Morocco.

Hand-blown lightweight tumblers: $US48

On the other hand, these tumbler glasses dotted with golden diamonds work better with whiskey cocktails.

The golden coloured diamonds nicely compliment the colour of whiskey.

Pro-tip: These glasses also work for whiskey neat.

Retro diamond double tumblers: $US50

Not everyone likes to drink their liquor straight.

Some prefer highball cocktails, which means that there is a larger proportion of non-alcohol mixer than alcohol in the glass.

In those cases, you’ll want highball glasses. They are taller than your average cocktail tumblers, designed specifically to accommodate the larger proportion of mixer.

This set is made in Italy of 100% lead-free crystal glass.

Highball glasses (set of 4): $US68

Technically speaking, the Collins glass is designed for the Tom Collins drink.

However, you can also use these for mojitos, Long Island Iced Teas, and other mixed drinks that are heavy on mixers.

These glasses are made in Germany from Tritan crystal glass.

Collins glasses (set of 6): $US66

Coupe glasses are the sturdier and more stylish cousin of the Martini glass.

Generally, these glasses are used whenever you’re drinking something without ice. (It doesn’t matter if it was shaken or stirred.)

Your Sidecars, Daiquiris and Aviations will look way more glamorous in these glasses.

Pro-tip: these glasses double as champagne coupes.

Cocktail & champagne coupe: $US24

