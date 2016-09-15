The typical aeroplane meals you'll be served on 15 different airlines

Flickr/Chinaoffseason A meal on a Lufthansa flight.

Aeroplane dining is nothing like restaurant dining, but some airlines serve more appetizing meals than others.

Medway Leisure Travel rounded up in-flight food from 15 different airlines, from Air Greenland to Vietnam Airlines.

While British Airways and American Airlines generally stick to a basic lasagna, Japanese airline All Nippon Airways serves a bento box with soba noodles and vegetables. On Australian airline Quantas, fliers are lucky enough to get Lindt chocolate for dessert.

Keep scrolling to see the other plane meals from around the world.

