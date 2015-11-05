I saw how aeroplane food is made -- and learned a shocking secret about food waste and delayed flights

Besides likening themselves to cattle shoved into an airborne metal tube, there’s nothing airline passengers like to complain about more than how terrible aeroplane food is. But how and where those disappointing in-flight meals get made is rarely thought of.

United Airlines recently let our cameras into its catering facility, Chelsea Food Services, near Newark International Airport in New Jersey. Surprisingly, the food we saw was super fresh, made entirely by hand, and meticulously planned in advance.

But there’s a downside to the freshness.

Meals can’t sit for more than six to eight hours before boarding a plane. So if a flight is delayed for more than a couple of hours, all of its meals will get thrown out and replaced. Not only is the food wasted, but employees also have to work overtime to get the new food ready.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.