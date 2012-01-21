Up To 50 per cent Of Food In The EU Is Wasted

Photo: Jill Krasny

The European Commission has issued a new report that looks at the issue of food waste in the EU.The results are damning:



Up to 50% of food is wasted.

If nothing is done, food waste will grow 40% by 2020.

60% of household weight is avoidable.

There is 179 kg per capita every year.

Meanwhile 79 million EU citizens live beneath the poverty line and 16 million depend on food aid from charitable institutions.

So what’s to be done?

The commission’s report makes a number of recommendations, arguing that food producers should offer a wider variety of sizes of food, and a reform of “sell by” and “use by” dates used in most countries. At the government level, more iniatives are hoped for that could redistibute unsold food to the food to the needy.

