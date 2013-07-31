Food Truck Worker Says He Was Fired For Tweeting About Customers Who Didn't Tip

A Manhattan food truck worker says he was fired for a tweet calling out customers who didn’t tip on a $170 order.



The worker, Brendan O’Connor, wrote his account of the events at TheAwl.com.

After a large investment advisory firm ordered enough food for about a dozen people and didn’t tip last week, he tweeted this:

Shout out to the good people of Glass, Lewis & Co. for placing a $170 order and not leaving a tip. @glasslewis

O’Connor said that while tips aren’t expected, they’re often included on huge orders like that.

Two days after his tweet, his boss confronted him, O’Connor wrote. Glass, Lewis & Co. had apparently called to complain.

“It was unfortunate but he was going to have to let me go,” O’Connor wrote. “The company has a way of doing things and he thought I’d understood that. I had embarrassed him and the company and that was that.”

O’Connor wrote that he was surprised by the extreme response.

“A part-time food-truck worker with 300 Twitter followers managed to shame some Wall Street firm into getting him fired,” he wrote. “What a world.”

