Food Truck Worker Says He Was Fired For Tweeting About Customers Who Didn't Tip

Ashley Lutz

A Manhattan food truck worker says he was fired for a tweet calling out customers who didn’t tip on a $170 order. 

The worker, Brendan O’Connor, wrote his account of the events at TheAwl.com

After a large investment advisory firm ordered enough food for about a dozen people and didn’t tip last week, he tweeted this: 

O’Connor said that while tips aren’t expected, they’re often included on huge orders like that. 

Two days after his tweet, his boss confronted him, O’Connor wrote. Glass, Lewis & Co. had apparently called to complain. 

“It was unfortunate but he was going to have to let me go,” O’Connor wrote. “The company has a way of doing things and he thought I’d understood that. I had embarrassed him and the company and that was that.” 

O’Connor wrote that he was surprised by the extreme response. 

“A part-time food-truck worker with 300 Twitter followers managed to shame some Wall Street firm into getting him fired,” he wrote. “What a world.”

