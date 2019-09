<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> All across Reddit and the rest of the web, you can find food hacks that make cooking (and life in general) much easier. Take just 90 seconds to learn how you can make your life infinitely easier with these 8 food hacks. Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.