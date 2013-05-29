14 Startups To Change The Way You Eat

There’s a growing number of startups focusing on the food market.



That’s likely because, as VC Dave McClure says, the market opportunity for food technology is huge.

Last year, investors poured in roughly $350 million into food startups, according to CB Insights.

Last month, Food Hackathon hosted its inaugural event in San Francisco with the goal of teaming up entrepreneurs, developers, and designers to create products geared toward the food ecosystem.

And just last week, Seamless and GrubHub announced a merger, bringing even more attention to food startups.

