14 Startups To Change The Way You Eat

There’s a growing number of startups focusing on the food market.
That’s likely because, as VC Dave McClure says, the market opportunity for food technology is huge.
Last year, investors poured in roughly $350 million into food startups, according to CB Insights.
Last month, Food Hackathon hosted its inaugural event in San Francisco with the goal of teaming up entrepreneurs, developers, and designers to create products geared toward the food ecosystem.
And just last week, Seamless and GrubHub announced a merger, bringing even more attention to food startups.
Startup: HealthyOut
Founded: 2012
Location: New York, N.Y.
Founders: Jonathan Hironaga, Wendy Nguyen, Dan Myers
Concept: HealthyOut helps you find dishes at local restaurants that match your diet criteria. Once you select your diet restrictions, HealthyOut plans out your weekly meals (lunch and dinner) for you and delivers them right to your door. HealthyOut is currently available in New York, lower Manhattan to be exact.
Funding: $1.2 million from 500 Startups, Bradley Harrison Ventures, Peter Horan, Jan Brandt, Dave Kassling, Josh Knowles, and others.
Startup: UNREAL
Founded: 2012
Location: Boston, Mass.
Founders: Nicky Bronner, Michael Bronner, Adam Melonas
Concept: UNREAL offers a line of candies that are just as delicious as their mainstream counterparts, but without all the junk.
UNREAL doesn't use any corn syrup, partially hydrogenated oils, artificial ingredients, genetically modified organisms, or preservatives. Instead, it uses all natural ingredients and is made with 40% less sugar than candies from major brands.
Funding: Undisclosed amount from Khosla Ventures and Raptor Consumer Partners.
Startup: ZeroCater
Founded: 2009
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Founder: Arram Sabeti
Concept: ZeroCater aims to prevent Sad Desk Lunch by helping companies coordinate family-style catering for their employees. It turns out that half of all adults who eat at work (47%) do so at their desks, which carry 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, according to a study last December.
ZeroCarer only works with the best local restaurants and accommodates any dietary restrictions. ZeroCater is currently available in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City.
Funding: $1.5 million from Keith Rabois, Paul Buchheit, Yuri Milner, SV Angel, Start Fund, Stewart Alsop, Justin Kan, Emmett Shear, and others.
Startup: Revolution Foods
Founded: 2006
Location: Oakland, Calif.
Founders: Kristin Groos Richmond, Kirsten Saenz Tobey
Concept: Revolution Foods's cooks prepare fresh food meals for school lunches every day. It only uses natural ingredients, so that means no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial trans fats. It also doesn't fry anything.
We haven't tested Revolution Foods's meals, but we imagine they're at least a step up from whatever lunch this 11-year-old kid has been eating at his NYC public school.
Funding: $20 million from DBL Investors, Oak Investment Partners, Catamount Ventures, New Schools Venture Fund, the Westly Group, and Physic Ventures. It raised $3 million of that by selling debt and options.
Startup: GrubWithUs
Founded: 2010
Location: Venice, Calif.
Founders: Eddy Lu, Daishin Sugano
Concept: Some people hate eating alone. That's where GrubWithUs comes in. GrubWithUs organizes group meals for people who share the same interests. Each meal is limited to roughly six to 10 people. Think Meetup.com networking events, but over a fixed-price meal. But it doesn't have to be all about business. Users can also organise their own invite-only group meals for events like birthdays, and bachelor or Bachelorette parties. GrubWithUs is currently available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.
Funding: $6.6 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, First Round Capital, Ashton Kutcher, SV Angel, New Enterprise Associates, Michael Daher, and GRP Partners.
Startup: Instacart
Founded: 2012
Location: San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.
Founders: Apoorva Meht
Concept: Instacart offers same-day grocery delivery from major stores like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Safeway, and Costco. Instacart is currently only available in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Funding: $2.3 million from Canaan Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Alexis Ohanian.
Startup: Food Genius
Founded: 2010
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Founders: Justin Massa, Eli Rosenburg, Eric Cooper, Benjamin Stanley
Concept: Food Genius tracks more than 22 million restaurant menu items throughout the U.S. to provide manufacturers, distributors, operators, and consumer packaged goods brands with actionable insights, data, and trends in restaurants.
Funding: $1.28 million from New World Ventures, Excelerate Labs, Amicus Capital, Hyde Park Angels, IDEO, and others.
Startup: Foodily
Founded: 2010
Location: San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.
Founders: Hillary Mickell, Andrea Cutright
Concept: A social network for sharing recipes with friends.
Funding: $5 million from Index Ventures.
Startup: Love With Food
Founded: 2011
Location: San Mateo, Calif.
Founder: Aihui Ong
Concept: Love With Food delivers gourmet samples right to your door every month. The idea is to help consumers discover great food. For every item purchased, LWF donates a meal to a local food bank to help end hunger. In less than 18 months, LWF donated more than 100,000 meals to food banks all across America.
Funding: $695,000 from 500 Startups, Justin Kitch, TEEC Angel Fund, Great Oaks Venture Capital, and Manish Chandra.
Startup: E la Carte
Founded: 2009
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
Founder: Rajat Suri
Concept: E la Carte deploys tablets for use inside restaurants so customers can order, pay, and even play games.
Funding: $4 million from SV Angel, Gabor Cselle, Lightbank, Alexis Ohanian, Dave McClure, Y Combinator, and others.
Startup: Caviar
Founded: 2012
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Founder: Jason Wang
Concept: Caviar lets users order food via the web from highly-rated restaurants that don't usually deliver. Similar to on-demand car service Uber, Caviar provides real-time tracking of your food. Since Caviar personally curates restaurants, it only offers food from the absolute best ones. That is, the ones with at least four stars. For now, it's only available in San Francisco and charges a $9.99 flat rate for delivery.
Funding: Unknown
Startup: JustFood
Founded: 2013
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Founders: Julie Bombacino
Concept: JustFood offers a line of 100% real food meals for people who rely on feeding tubes. There are an estimated 1 million people on feeding tubes in the U.S. But the majority of those formulas contain 50% corn syrup, therefore not providing the optimal nutritional value for people. That's where JustFood comes in. It will initially offer three different meal options, with each containing whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables, healthy oil, a milk substitute, and spice. Just Food is publicly launching June 1st.
Funding: N/A
Startup: Urban Remedy
Launched: 2012
Location: San Rafael, Calif.
Founder: Neka Pasquale
Concept: Urban Remedy provides people lacking basic nutrition with healthy juices and snacks. The juices are packed with raw, organic fruits and vegetables while the snacks are gluten, grain, white sugar, and dairy-free.
It offers weekly deliveries to help people cleanse and purify their bodies. Customers can choose from three types of cleanses: Signature, Purify, or Super Green. Each cleanse costs $59.99 per day and comes with six juices 16 oz. per day. Urban Remedy recommends beginners do the Signature Cleanse for one to three days.
Funding: $1 million from Science, Inc. and a group of angel investors.
Startup: Kitchit
Founded: 2010
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Founders: George Tang, Ian Ferguson, Brendan Marshall
Concept: Kitchit connects high-quality chefs with people who want a high-quality home-cooked meal. Users first select the type of experience they want, like a casual night in, a cocktail party, or even a custom cooking lesson. Depending on what type of experience you want, it could cost as little as $40 per person and upwards of $180 per person. It's currently available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.
Funding: Undisclosed amount from Dave McClure, Aayush Phumbhra, Lee Linden, Eric Chin, and others.
