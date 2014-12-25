Inside The Cooking-Inspired Offices Of Kitchensurfing, A Startup That Connects Private Chefs And Party Hosts

Kitchensurfing, a startup that helps people bring professional chefs to their dinner parties, has moved into bright new offices in New York City.
The office is beautiful, with lots of reclaimed wood and cooking-inspired decor.
The offices were designed by Danielle Arps, who has also worked on spaces for Codecademy, General Assembly, and SailThru.
Kitchensurfing occupies approximately 3,500 square feet of space in a stylish building in the Soho neighbourhood of New York City.
But there are actual desks if you prefer a more traditional setup. About 30 Kitchensurfing employees work at desks around the office.
Arps calls these privacy booths 'Dani Lounges.' She'll release a line of these wheeled lounges in the spring, catering primarily to startups.
The team wasn't allowed to install new plumbing in the office, so they created this faux kitchen with a refrigerator and espresso maker instead.
Food is at the very core of Kitchensurfing's mission, so kitchen decor was an important consideration.
And the team makes use of the minibar throughout the course of the week. An engineer hosts a wine tasting every Wednesday. One team member who happens to be a certified cicerone led a pumpkin beer tasting in October.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.