Forget Unemployment, Check Out The Depressing Surge In Food Stamps

Right now, everyone is focused on unemployment as the lead indicator of the U.S. economic demise. But the real concern isn’t unemployment, it is the other benefit schemes blowing up as a result of more people needing government assistance.



Food stamps are now at the centre of government cost growth for benefits. In the last year, household participation in food stamp programs has grown by 23.74%, according to Paper Money.

The cost of the “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” for 2009 was over $50 billion. The month of March 2010 cost $5.4 billion.

Paper Money have broken down the crisis in food stamp spending with some amazing charts, click through for interactive versions there.

Percentage of households participating:

And the increasing costs of food stamp programs for the U.S. government:

