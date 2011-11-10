FOOD STAMP SCAM: Check Out How Sleazy Companies Prey On Poor, Hungry Americans

Photo: Business Insider

Given that a record 47 million Americans now depend on food stamps to eat, I figured I’d poke around and see how food stamps work.For example, I wanted to know:



How do you get food stamps?

What are they?

What are the income and wealth eligibility hurdles?

So, naturally, I turned to the Internet.

And I found sophisticated sleazebags waiting to scam me!

Specifically, I found a whole industry engineered to get money from Americans who have little money and a lot of time. And the continuous promise of this industry, of course, is…money.

I should have been prepared for this, of course. But I was researching food stamps — a government aid program for Americans who don’t have enough money to eat. So my guard was down.

My search started the same place it would have if I had actually wanted to get food stamps: Google.

