Food Samples Melt In Tokyo's Oppressive Heat Wave

Summer is officially upon Tokyo, and this year she’s out for blood.

At time of writing, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), the streets empty as the oppressive heat drives everyone indoors like so many ants scrambling from a magnifying glass beam.

Don’t believe it? No worries, we’ve brought photographic evidence (see right photo). 

That’s a couple of food samples from fast food purveyor Origin Bento, literally melting and bending in half from the sheer heat.

When the heat starts attacking harmless food samples, it’s only a matter of time before people start spontaneously combusting in the streets like the Raisin Bran sun mascot is literally hovering in close to offer us a heaping spoonful of whoop-arse.

Source: My Game News Flash

