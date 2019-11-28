I spent a week on the world's largest cruise ship, and while the buffet was exactly as expected the fine dining blew my mind

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Steve Cameron/InsiderWe tried to eat everything onboard.
  • Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas – the world’s largest cruise ship – has a whopping 23 eateries.
  • More than half are included with the cost of a cruise ticket: There are multiple buffets, cafés, and even a pizzeria, DIYtaco bar, and hot dog stand.
  • Another 12 spots cost extra. These range from an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed restaurant specializing in molecular gastronomy, to a New England-inspired seafood restaurant with delicious lobster rolls.
  • The ship serves 350 different dishes daily, creating anywhere between 25,000 and 35,000 different food items per day, according to a Royal Caribbean representative.
  • I recently spent a week on the ship, and tried to eat as many different dishes as I could in that time. While the specialty restaurants were really good, I was personally less impressed by the buffets.
The Symphony of the Seas is home to 23 dining venues, as well as 42 bars and lounges.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThere’s an English pub aboard the Symphony of the Seas.

Windjammer Marketplace is where you’ll find a standard buffet, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderWindjammer Marketplace is the main buffet.

As it caters to around 6,000 guests from all corners of the globe, the buffet features a wide array of dishes and cuisines.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderWindjammer Marketplace has a made-to-order stir fry and crepe station.

The “Americana” corner offers popular breakfast foods like pancakes and waffles to start the day.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThere was also French toast and a cereal bar at Windjammer Marketplace.

At night, meals such as ribs, fried chicken, fries, and pizza, can be found there.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMost nights featured chicken tenders and fish sticks, too.

There’s also a giant plate of nachos in the American-themed section.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA giant plate of nachos at Windjammer Marketplace.

Every meal at Windjammer has sections respectively devoted to Chinese and Indian cuisine.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderRice and curry at Windjammer Marketplace.

Dinner has a variety of curries …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderCurry with rice, roti, and various sauces at Windjammer Marketplace.

… as well as sweet and sour pork.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSweet and sour pork and vegetable quiche at Windjammer Marketplace.

For breakfast, there’s congee, scrambled egg bhurji with Indian spices, and rice pongal.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderCongee is a type of rice pudding.

For dinner, Windjammer also has a made-to-order stir-fry counter …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe stir-fry counter at Windjammer Marketplace.

… and crepes with all the fixings. Tip: There’s Nutella upon request.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe crepe station at Windjammer Marketplace.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options abound …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe gluten-free corner at Windjammer Marketplace.

… but the star of the show is undoubtedly meat. There’s at least a dozen different kinds of meat to choose from, including steak, ribs, fried chicken, and various kebabs.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSteak and chicken breasts at Windjammer Marketplace.

Even after the cruise, I still have dreams about this giant pile of crispy bacon.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA pile of crispy bacon could be found at all breakfast buffets.

Though like any good millennial, I recommend the avocado and salmon toast for breakfast.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSalmon and avocado toast at Windjammer Marketplace.

Being on a ship, there’s plenty of seafood to choose from like mussels, clams, ceviche, and these little shrimp cocktail cups.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderShrimp cocktail at Windjammer Marketplace.

Or this massive pile of crab claws.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderCrab claws at Windjammer Marketplace.

And how good does this burrata and tomato salad look?

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA burrata and tomato salad at Windjammer Marketplace.

Honestly, the dessert situation is out of control.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe dessert station at Windjammer Marketplace.

There’s not one, but TWO dessert bars, as well as the aforementioned crepe station, and an ice cream counter at Windjammer alone.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderAnother dessert station.

Bring your stretchy pants.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMore dessert at Windjammer Marketplace.

The Solarium Bistro is a slightly more upscale buffet, with a Mediterranean touch. While the cost is included with your cruise ticket, reservations here are recommended for dinner.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSolarium Bistro.

Here, items are mostly pre-plated.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMussels at Solarium Bistro.

Dinner has everything from a watermelon and feta salad …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA watermelon and feta salad at Solarium Bistro.

… to a caprese salad …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA caprese salad at Solarium Bistro.

… and lamb kofta meatballs.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderLamb kofta meatballs at Solarium Bistro.

At breakfast, there’s plenty of fruit …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderGrapefruit at Solarium Bistro.

… as well as granola and yogurt parfaits.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderYogurt parfait at Solarium Bistro.

The cruise’s main dining room has a whopping three floors of seating.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe main dining room has three floors.

The main dining area has à la carte dining, and there’s a different menu every night, usually with eight or nine entrées to choose from.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe menu in the main dining room changes every night.

I was told that the escargot is super popular, as well as the lobster tail. Apparently, 5,500 lobster tails are consumed on the ship every single day.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderLobster tail and escargot in the main dining room.

But what’s the best food included with the cost of a ticket?

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSorrento’s pizza.

In my opinion, it’s the pizza at Sorrento’s — authentic New York-style pizza, that, as a New Yorker, I approve of. Apparently, the ship’s chefs spent years perfecting the recipe.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA pepperoni pizza at Sorrento’s.

The DIY taco bar El Loco Fresh, also included in the cruise package, is delicious. There are tons of toppings to choose from to make your own tacos and nacho bowls.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe toppings at El Loco Fresh.

The beef tacos were one of my favourite dishes on the ship.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMaking beef tacos at El Loco Fresh.

For a quick hot dog, there’s the Dog House.

Steve Cameron/InsiderEating hot dogs at the Dog House.

And soft-serve stations are sprinkled around the ship. The ice cream was another favourite treat of mine.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderOne of the many soft-serve stations on board.

There are another 12 specialty restaurants that cost extra aboard, like Wonderland, an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed restaurant with its own Mad Hatter.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Mad Hatter makes an appearance at Wonderland restaurant.

Appropriately, it features foods that aren’t what they seem, like this reconstructed caprese salad shaped like a tomato …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA reconstructed caprese salad with liquid olive, ricotta powder, basil, and tomato water at Wonderland.

… and this mushroom that’s actually a meringue dessert.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA mushroom-shaped dessert at Wonderland.

These deviled eggs come in a bowl of smoke. They were another one of my food favourites.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderSmoky deviled eggs at Wonderland.

Other specialty spots range from a Starbucks …

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe Starbucks on board features a slightly abridged menu.

… to a Johnny Rockets …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderJohnny Rockets.

… to a New England-themed seafood restaurant with delicious lobster rolls.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderHooked.

No really, the lobster roll was A+.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe lobster roll at Hooked.

So was the messy fish sandwich.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe messy fish sandwich at Hooked.

Hooked is the only place on board that serves oysters, and yet the ship manages to go through around 2,200 of them on every seven-day cruise.

ShutterstockOysters at Hooked.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has an outpost on the Symphony of the Seas too, called Jamie’s Italian.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderJamie’s Italian.

I highly recommend the truffle arancini …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderTruffle arancini at Jamie’s Italian.

… the truffle pasta …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderTruffle pasta at Jamie’s Italian.

… the burrata pasta …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBurrata pasta at Jamie’s Italian.

… and the charcuterie board. I’m biased because I’ve been a huge Jamie Oliver fan for years, but this was my favourite restaurant on the ship overall.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe charcuterie board at Jamie’s Italian.

Playmakers, a sports bar, has awesome nachos, wings, and bar food, but the standout to me was the the Campfire Cookie. Do yourself a favour and get it.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA helmet sundae and the Campfire Cookie — a chocolate chip cookie topped with marshmallows and Nutella.

There’s also a sushi bar onboard …

Steve Cameron/InsiderSushi at Izumi.

And a hibachi grill.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe hibachi grill at Izumi.

While everyone told me to pack my stretchy pants, and I truly expected to gain 10 pounds on the trip, the size of the ship made that impossible. I regularly walked 17,000 steps a day, according to my Fitbit.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderWindjammer’s buffet.

Ultimately, my favourite things to eat were the lobster roll at Hooked, the truffle pasta at Jamie’s Italian, the deviled eggs at Wonderland, the pizza at Sorrento’s, and the beef tacos at El Loco Fresh.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderPizza at Sorrento’s.

However, the buffets overwhelmed me a little, and, in my opinion, left something to be desired. I’d usually end up getting a very bizarre combination of foods because there were simply too many choices for me to handle.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderOne of the bizarre buffet concoctions I made myself.

That said, the ship’s chefs are feeding over 6,000 guests per meal, creating anywhere between 25,000 and 35,000 different food items per day, and catering to a wide array of people, which is impressive to say the least.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA large selection of fruit at Windjammer Marketplace.

Whatever your budget or taste, you’re never far from food on the ship, and there’s truly something for everyone. But if you’ve got money to burn, treat yourself to the specialty restaurants.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderVeggie cups at Windjammer Marketplace.

