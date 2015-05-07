Food rescue group OzHarvest is opening a cafe serving leftovers

Chef Travis Harvey is running a pop-up restaurant using rescued food for OzHarvest.

If you’re trying to find inspiration for what to do with the leftovers in your fridge, then going out for lunch could be the solution.

Food rescue group OzHarvest is opening a pop-up cafe in Sydney next week and the menu is made from leftovers.

OzHarvest collections 340 tonnes of surplus food monthly, and redistributes it to organisations across Australia’s capital cities. In 10 years, the rescued food has provided more than 33 million meals from produce that would have otherwise ended up at the tip.

The new venture, Harvested, came about after City West Housing donated the empty restaurant space to OzHarvest for three months.

Harvested is the brainchild of chef Travis Harvey, who’s cooked in plenty of top end restaurants. He said the inspiration behind the pop-up was showing people how good food that’s been rejected can actually be.

“We want people to discover by dining at Harvested, that there’s nothing wrong with this produce and that high quality, nutritious and wholesome meals can be made from ingredients that would normally be discarded simply by the application of a little imagination and effort,” he said.

Harvested opens next Tuesday, May 12, at 56 Harris Street, Pyrmont, on the edge of the CBD. It will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday for lunch only from 11.30am to 2.30pm until the end of July. A meal made from rescued food costs $15, which is donated to OzHarvest and is enough to feed 30 people.

The menu will change weekly, depending on the food rescued to use.

Virgin Mobile is also donating 50 cents to OzHarvest for every #mealforameal hashtag used by diners at Harvested.

The space is also the Middle Eastern pop-up restaurant Baraka, open for dinner Thursday to Saturday, and Sunday lunches, run by Fouad Kassab, who previously ran Chic Pea in Surry Hills. He donates a portion of the money from each meal to OzHarvest.

You don’t book for Harvested. Just pop in to the pop-up, or for details, call 1800 108 006.

