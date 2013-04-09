Food Prices At The Masters Are Incredibly Low

The Masters has a reputation of being a bit stuffy, since it’s run by its wealthy, secretive membership.



However, it has surprisingly blue-collar pricing for its concessions, as you can see in this photo from Golf Digest’s Ashley Mayo.

And just because it’s cheap, doesn’t mean it’s bad. Food blogger Jon Watson at the Atlanta Journal Constitution says the Pimento Cheese sandwiches are really really good.

The ridiculously low concession-stand prices at the Masters: twitter.com/AshleyKMayo/st… — Ashley Mayo (@AshleyKMayo) April 8, 2013

