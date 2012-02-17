On North Korea's 1-Star Airline, You'll Be Served One Sad-Looking Hamburger

North Korean airline Air Koryo has the distinction of being the world’s only one-star airline.



And after reading a review and seeing photos of a typical Air Koryo in-flight meal on Japanese news website RocketNews24, we can see why.

On an economy class flight from North Korea’s Sunan International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport, the website’s correspondent was served a hamburger and a cup of juice. And it looks totally gross.

The worst part? The burger was served cold. RocketNews24 surmises that the microwave is reserved for first-class customers only.

Here are some screenshots from the correspondent’s video of his meal:

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/RocketNews24

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/RocketNews24

