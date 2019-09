On North Korea's 1-Star Airline, You'll Be Served One Sad-Looking Hamburger

North Korean airline Air Koryo has the distinction of being the world’s only one-star airline.



And after reading a review and seeing photos of a typical Air Koryo in-flight meal on Japanese news website RocketNews24, we can see why.

On an economy class flight from┬áNorth Korea’s Sunan International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport, the website’s correspondent was served a hamburger and a cup of juice. And it looks totally gross.

The worst part? The burger was served cold. RocketNews24 surmises that the microwave is reserved for first-class customers only.

Here are some screenshots from the correspondent’s video of his meal:

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/RocketNews24

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/RocketNews24

