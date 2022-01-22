I visited Food Lion for the first time, and the grocery store is truly a coupon lover’s dream

I love food shopping, so I was excited for my first trip to the regional Food Lion chain.

Food Lion, a grocery store owned by Ahold Delhaize USA with locations in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, prioritizes affordability, freshness, and community engagement, according to the company’s website

Grocery shopping is probably one of my favorite activities. I love spending time in the produce section and scanning the different aisles for ingredients that inspire me. Part of the fun, in my opinion, is exploring different stores and markets wherever I go.

So on a recent trip to Charleston, South Carolina, I spent some time walking the aisles of Food Lion to see what it was like.