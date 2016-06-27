16 food-inspired beauty products that will make you smell and look amazing

Placing cucumber slices on your face is an oldie but a goodie in the beauty world, as makeup junkies have long relied on the power of food to make them look their best.

But taking it to the next level, food-inspired makeup and skincare products are now taking over the cosmetic industry, and with good reason.

From droolworthy packaging to delicious smells, these items combine the best of food and beauty, and will have you both looking and smelling your best.

